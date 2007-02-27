Tuesday, February 27, 2007
spring is in the air
yep and soon i,ll be picking up my daughter from albany state university and people girls do not travel light. so i had to rent a mini van and for a teenage freshman with stuff it was too mini,they are going to deep clean the dorms so i have to take everything she says,and i,am not just talking mini frig and microwave i am talking clothes and shoes and everybody knows shoes plus teen female equals not enough room.but i could understand i was a teen once in the far distance past and i know that shoes and outfit must coordinate. anyway if you make that trip down rte 82 stop at the burger king in hinesville and give a thumbs up to the troops getting breakfast they arent marines but they are alright.and when you pass by the paper mill in jesup look down at the river and see if you can see blinky the three eyed fish and the cotton fields along the way waycross is a pretty interesting town to stop in and has alot of interesting places to visit it has a river that flows through town and a lot of nice places nearby
Posted by safiyah's rant at 11:18 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment