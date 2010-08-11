Wednesday, August 11, 2010
www.wolfmanproductions.com/kunjufu.htmlI wrote in my blog a few days ago about bill cosby and his comment on the black community and added my own opinions some which seemed to rankled a couple of people this is good but they seem to be uninformed. You cant paint a detailed picture with a broad brush when you do its called profiling. Not all schools run by blacks or have a majority of black teachers.African americans are not a big black blob resting on the continent of America. We are individuals who are in different situations because of different events that occurred in our lives.suzy might be acting whorish because she wants to be a video whore but Jane might be acting the same way because she was introduced to sex at an early age by an relative or family friend.looking from the outside you would only see two loose girls .Who's the wanna be gangbanger who's the undiagnosed dyslexic.problems like these have to be dealt with on an individual basis.if you were in an emergency room with a lot of other people and the nurse came in and said since you are all sick I am going to give everyone the type of shot.What would you say?
