Monday, July 11, 2005
Grandma who ?
My ex mother inlaw is trying to get back into my children's life not that she ever really was apart of their lives.after fifteen years she expects them to take to her a duck takes to an oven -hmmmm roast duck- any way they are girls and they are like the cats they keep around the house standoffish .Is that a word.she never had any girls so she don't know the pleasure of having teenage girls around the house. If I was mean I would talk them into staying with her for awhile that'll teach her a lesson or two.were was she when they were teething or needed holding when they were getting their shots or making crayon drawings of I don't know what and telling them its pretty while trying not to laugh.they are asking me the same questions about her. where was she back then.these are girls that you cant buy off with promises of trips to belks and computers for college.these girl- as I have said -are teens and girls their age even the nice ones can be a handful their wits and tongues are sharp and if your not used to dealing with them they will send you home crying.well I've talk to my girls about visting their granma and they said no way.the thing is my exs mother don't understand why
Posted by safiyah's rant at 7:42 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment