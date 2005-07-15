Friday, July 15, 2005
crackheads
Sooner or later you are going to meet one if you haven't already the thing is you never know who's one until its too late. They don't always look like Tyrone yelling- I want some crack.crackheads are dumb people who have gotten smart and inventive in procuring the one thing that motivates them crack.a crackhead can cash a check that you cant be it from out of town or from another planet they know someone who will cash it.they can sell things that you cant sell and they will try to sell you things that you didn't even knew existed.what I cant understand how can they just pop out of nowhere with a microwave oven push it in you face and say give me $10 for this.how do you walk around with a oven looking for a buyer and not attract attention. Do they have time portals that they slip into then zap they are on the other side of town.you lock you car and go into a store and when you come your mp3 player is gone. A regular crook would do some damage but a crackhead cant afford to get caught hes got to make that sale so he can get some crack. So zap into the portal and hes on the other side of town .You go home and your friend calls and say- hey I just bought a mp3 player for $10 now we can trade CD's .
Posted by safiyah's rant at 10:49 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
Giiiirl I swear you ain't got no sense! I am over here laughing so dang hard!;o)
Oh my god. Hilarious. "zap into the portal and he's on the other side of town" - they do move fast, don't they.
After getting more than 10000 visitors/day to my website I thought your safiyahsrant.blogspot.com website also need unstoppable flow of traffic...
Use this BRAND NEW software and get all the traffic for your website you will ever need ...
= = > > http://get-massive-autopilot-traffic.com
In testing phase it generated 867,981 visitors and $540,340.
Then another $86,299.13 in 90 days to be exact. That's $958.88 a
day!!
And all it took was 10 minutes to set up and run.
But how does it work??
You just configure the system, click the mouse button a few
times, activate the software, copy and paste a few links and
you're done!!
Click the link BELOW as you're about to witness a software that
could be a MAJOR turning point to your success.
= = > > http://get-massive-autopilot-traffic.com
Post a Comment