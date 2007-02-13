Tuesday, February 13, 2007
cats away
i took my troubles down to madam ruth well not really but i did take my cat down to animal control. you see i have to many cats so i thought one of them will have to go deciding witch one to give away wasnt hard the pregnant one has got to go i know it seems cruel to put a woman out when shes full of babys but being known as the cat lady isnt so great either besides i already have seven cats suppose each of them have seven kits that might be good for meeting men on their way to st ives but do you think they would date a cat lady. cat woman maybe. cat lady i dont think so. well the burly looking lady. yes she was burly looking , takes one look at the cat and says did you feed this cat .i wanted to say no the cats fat because shes retaining water .i should have said what the hell does that got to with it take the damn cat. what i did manage was a weak yes.she looks down at me, did i mention that she was burly, and says you fed it its yours. i said yes maam.i took her to the animal told them i found it and they said they cant take founded cats so iam stuck with a cat thats about to drop a load and the other cats dont like her maybe thats why she went out and got pregnant she wanted to have someone to love that ll love her nah she was just a cat in heat and iam the cat lady
Posted by safiyah's rant at 10:24 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
I recently came across your blog and have been reading along. I thought I would leave my first comment. I don't know what to say except that I have enjoyed reading. Nice blog. I will keep visiting this blog very often.
Alena
http://www.freegrantguru.com
Post a Comment