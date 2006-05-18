Thursday, May 18, 2006
a rose
have you ever watch single rose in a vase its a beauty to behold. no i am not trying to be a poet the rose i am thinking about is my brother. he was diagnose with liver cancer and the doctor said he had only three months to live.well the doctor call it right three months later my brother died. like a rose in a vase my brother slowly faded away from me. he was strong but his strenght his reasoning and his ability to comunicate fell away like petals from a rose.i wont dwell on his dying too much. i still have the memories of all the good times, the funny times, and the hard times i gave him when we were little he was my big brother thats what little sisters do give their big brothers a hard time.well i guess now you know why i havent written in a while. anyway remember to stop and apreciate the beauty around you and if you have a big brother gave him a big hug and while you are doing that sneak a kick me sign on his back and if you have a little brother well just give him a nougie
Posted by safiyah's rant at 7:58 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
it sounds good, outsource is good for me.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I like some links of google:
why company outsource.
So glad I found this blog love it love it love
Post a Comment