Monday, July 18, 2005
$40 bucks a pop
When you're down on your luck and your cash isn't flowing where do you go to get rid of a bad tooth .There's a place on ----- street that charges $40 dollars per tooth.the place was filled like the county jail day room -to quote ice cube-the looks on the people faces went from oh this hurts to somebody shoot me now. Well my tooth didn't hurt that bad and after looking at the faces of the people that came out after getting their tooth pulled I decided that my tooth didn't hurt at all. As a matter of fact I only came in to cool of an air conditioned room yeah that's it before I left I asked a patient about the procedure and he mumbled dribbled to me what happened said the doctor looked into my mouth and asked me if I wanted to get it pulled and I foolishly answered yes so he shot me with something to kill some of the pain then he walked away. About a minute later he came back and stuck something in my mouth and started pulling a minute later he was showing me my tooth and asking me if I wanted to keep it. I said ro ranks. He give me a prescription for penicillin patted me on the back and said pay on the way out .I asked .What about pain. He said .They said to buy extra strength tylenol. That's when my tooth really stopped hurting as a matter of it began to tickle not really it just that people with lips numbed by novacaine look and sound funny when they try to talk and this guy was cracking me up.
Posted by safiyah's rant at 7:29 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment