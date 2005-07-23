Saturday, July 23, 2005
Fifty ways to leave your lover
A true story .Lisa was having problems with her live in boy friend he was trying to become a part of her body she couldn't go any where with he following her and he aws suspicious of her .Where have you been, where are you going, he would ask her. Not out of concern for her safety. The little apple had its perils but she could take care of herself.he wasn't always like that at least it didn't show or maybe she didn't notice.hes just worried about me she would think .Now things have gotten to the point where she just a bird in a gilded cage and it was time to fly. But how do you leave someone who has become your shadow.she made a few phone calls from a friends house.and squirreled away a few dollars.she then set out to become the dutiful obedient girl she knew her boy friend wanted. One day she say lets go to the movies. She picks one she knew he would like and off they went. It was a good movie and he was really into it she says I have to go to the bath room do you want me to bring you something back from the concession stand ill pay -that's the sweetest bait you can use anything or anybody- she walks pass the restrooms pass the concession stand and out the door to her sisters waiting car they drove to her apartment and helped her brother inlaw finish loading her stuff into the uhaul that was backed up to the apartment door.she got all her stuff loaded got in her sisters car and it was goodbye yellow brick road. Four hours later the uhaul was backing up to her new apartment in another town. As for her ex I don't know what happened to him but I can pretty much imagine the look on his face when he got home
Posted by safiyah's rant at 9:13 AM
4 comments:
Your blog rocks!!!
LOVE IT!
I agree
you're brilliant.
That's an interesting story.
