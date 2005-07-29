Friday, July 29, 2005
I am coming out
No I am not gay just singing a song by Diana Ross see my blog has passed the one thousand reader mark .I know some people get that much I'm a week .But hey its hard to choose a topic when you have so much to say.the story's I could tell you will curl your toes.when you walk in on two well defined good looking,hmm,hmm hm.oh daddy .looking men locking lips.well they said when the British left India their military band play The World Turned Upside Down-the Australian national anthem is Waltzing Matilda-I should have expected it after all we found out Rock Hudson was gay. We knew Liberace was a little light in the loafers but rock?All the gay men I ever knew has never been in a closet except maybe to check out my wardrobe-girl I know you're not going to wear this-oh man the things I have seen.then there was the time my ex(we were together at the time) told me he got stuck in Florida because the friend he was with abandon him and he had to work odd jobs to get enough money to get back home and I believed him .Then the other day I googled him and found out he was in jail right here in town.i felt like sally after she found out that the great pumpkin was a beagle. I've been trick what a fool I was.and religion, don't get me started.i wont be taking any trips to jonestown any time soon to sample coolaid laced with cyanide nor will i be strapping on any backpacks. Leave that to Dora the explorer.as a matter of fact I avoid any religion that has jokes that end with the punchline-why is she out of the kitchen and where did she get those shoes-or any that teaches that a good woman is --and you can add whatever here--it probaly be obedient or subservient ,or can bake a cherrypie Billy boy Billy boy.and politics make wanna holla throw both my hands
Posted by safiyah's rant at 8:47 PM
