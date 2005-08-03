Wednesday, August 03, 2005
Pass me the gat
It was on the news yesterday .I don't know all the facts but an old lady had to take out an aggressor that was attacking her in her own house .A sometime sleep over who probaly tried to take kindness for weakness. It happens you know. You cant be nice to everybody but then again maybe the old lady was a gangster from way back. Ma barker wasn't the only woman kicking up dust way back when.so when the woman attacked the old lady with a knife the old lady broke her off somthin proper.what they say about taking a knife to a gun fight these old black women have went throught a lot in their lives they are not as stupid scared and weak as many people think .Last month an old lady made a would be rapist feel sorry he ever came at her and I bet the inmates in the prison hes going to will make him feel even sorrier so the next time you're sitting next to an old lady that's humming listen real good she might not be humming amazing grace it might be brand Nubian,pass me the gat I gotta fight back I aint going out like a m---f---r.
Posted by safiyah's rant at 9:17 AM
15 comments:
You are something else.
This is becoming more and more common. I read about an old english woman who beat down a would-be-burgler with an umbrella. I find that situation funnier, because I can picture an old black-woman getting mad and handlin' her own, but when I picture an old english woman I can hear her talking shit with an english accent and.. well.. everthing's funnier when said in an english accent. try it.
Post a Comment