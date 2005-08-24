Wednesday, August 24, 2005
Blinded by the light
When we were young my mother would tell us stories that to me were funny and amusing .My brother being two years older was more introspective to him they were teaching story's because he was heard them more times than I did and had time to think about them .Well no because as I grew up t still considered them funny little stories should have thought more deeply.there was a story she told us about a monkey and a cat by a fireplace and the monkeydecide that he wanted to roast some chestnuts.so he throws some chestnuts into the fire while the cat laid there sleeping.after the chestnuts were done the monkey grabbed the sleeping cats paw and raked the chestnuts out of the fire and began eating them.oh people I been raked over the coals to many times by people who only wanted to get their fill while I sat on the side nursing my wounds.i was asleep my eyes were closed.if once burnt twice remembered then twice burnt is oh hell no. I have two girls and I will not allow them to grow up to be professional victims girls keep you eyes open and your wits about you .So when absentee granny showed up to buy the girls school clothes and kept mentioning a daddy that rarely paid child support .They assume that her intentions weren't on the level they asked were was she before now . Is it because she's getting old or is it because he knows that he has only two more years of child support payments to dodge.as with one kid in college and another on the way.maybe they think that they have two cats lying by the fire place.well as my oldest said about granny after she got her school clothes.you got served
Posted by safiyah's rant at 12:22 PM
1 comment:
