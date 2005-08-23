Tuesday, August 23, 2005
Comfortably numb
Its been a busy two weeks but things are starting to settle down now my oldest girl is attending college she a freshman and she loves it. She says she sees one problem ,the missing grand mother works there daughter asks did she nag her son about us when we were little the way she nags me about him.if she did then maybe I should ignore her the way he must have ignored her because he never paid any child support .I was thinking maybe I should talk to my ex,s mother but then again maybe I should let her get taken down by the sharp tongue of an nineteen year old girl with something on her mind
Posted by safiyah's rant at 9:11 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
17 comments:
Good aftenoon !
http://tramadol-online-rt.blogspot.com
http://viagrao1o.blogspot.com
Useful information. Go on!
http://cialis3ter243.blogspot.com
http://xanax-xanax-7.blogspot.com
http://phentermine0wwww.blogspot.com
I believe you will have a lot of exciting times ahead in your future with the web.
http://cheap-phentermine-trb.blogspot.com
http://adipex-xepida.blogspot.com
http://payday-loans-ddt.blogspot.com
Nice color variation. Really well done webpage. I think i'll visit it later! ;)
http://phentermine9679.blogspot.com
http://phentermine9873.blogspot.com
Excellent site with fantastic references and reading.... well done indeed...!
http://phentermine9673.blogspot.com
http://onlinecasinos-ooppa.blogspot.com
I Will be back!
Good content and very informativity! Thanks!
Keep up good work,yo have nice site!
Very nice work,You are doing great job!
Hi all! I really like this great site!
buy cheap viagra online
Lotto winners - face to face with Bigfoot!
or what to do with an extra 75 million dollars.
Thanks
Thanks
Thanks
Thanks!
Thanks!
Thanks!
Thanks!
meet my video site -
[url=http://trailfire.com/adipex] adipex weight loss [/url]
http://trailfire.com/adipex
[url=http://trailfire.com/adipex] order adipex online [/url]
look nice site -
[url=http://trailfire.com/adipex] adipex without a prescription [/url]
http://trailfire.com/adipex
[url=http://trailfire.com/adipex] adipex 90 [/url]
http://site.ru - [url=http://site.ru]site[/url] site
site
Post a Comment