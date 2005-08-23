Tuesday, August 23, 2005

Comfortably numb

Its been a busy two weeks but things are starting to settle down now my oldest girl is attending college she a freshman and she loves it. She says she sees one problem ,the missing grand mother works there daughter asks did she nag her son about us when we were little the way she nags me about him.if she did then maybe I should ignore her the way he must have ignored her because he never paid any child support .I was thinking maybe I should talk to my ex,s mother but then again maybe I should let her get taken down by the sharp tongue of an nineteen year old girl with something on her mind
Posted by safiyah's rant at 9:11 AM

