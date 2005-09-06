Tuesday, September 06, 2005
katrina
She came with a warning that was taken lightly by few but those that did flee couldn't escape her wrath the people in the gulf states lives will never be the same she left a legacy and stories that will be told again and again for generations to come.hundreds of thousands of lives became refugees because someone in authority was in denial. Well what couldnt happen did happen.what we were used to seeing in third world countries is happening right next door.what ever happened to prepare for the worse and hope for the best.i really feel for the people that are suffering.the poor as usual got the worse of it.and there was no way for the media to not show it the people suffering were mostly poor and Black.no trailers over turned by tornadoes no mud slides pushing mansions into the sea. Just inner city poor fleeing and drowning and dying.and sleeping outside dying of thirst and lack of medical attention like they were in Niger or Ethiopia or somewhere .When things settle down years from now I hope every remember-Prepare for the worse -Hope for the best
