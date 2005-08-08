Monday, August 08, 2005
Pass the dutchy on the left
I was standing in my driveway one day when a car with two young ladies pulled up asked me where was the funeral gathering for so-n-so was.well i don't know so-n-so nor where they lived.you see in the black community we have a after party and we have a after funeral.and there are some people who follow funerals just for the gathering afterwards .The thought of free food make some people do strange things.i have crashed a couple of family reunions myself. But when you have been driving for hours in way back Georgia and the kids are hungry and the nearest restaurant is a kajillion miles away and you see that church sign that's says so-n-so,s family reunion you just pull in a say hey cuz I haven't seen you in ages. I bet you don't remember me, guess who .You just keep talking while the kids fill their paper plates and run back to the car.then on as if on Que you say where's those brats of mine. they are so wild, let me go find them.then its back on the road again and damn if the little hellions didn't get anything for me, just a lot of sweets.i might be the reason why the people at reunions wear family t-shirts now they should start doing that at funerals.you never know who,s there to pay respect to the decease and who,s there to pay respect to the chef. theres a lots of food at black funerals most are the type that probably killed the decease,pigtails, pig feet,well lets just say the whole hog and chicken cooked in every conceivable way. But no fish I don't know why .You would think that that,s what they would need to feed the multitude of people who didn't know the decease but all agree to a man that his people can show throw down in the kitchen
Posted by safiyah's rant at 9:32 AM
1 comment:
that sounds fun, and really if you think about it, we are all family anyway!
