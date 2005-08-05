Friday, August 05, 2005
This or that
Some Jehovah witness came to my door yesterday. They usually make their round in the area every few weeks .You can see them walking down the street. Men in one group women in another. Wonder why they do that. I have never had a couple come to my door its always two men or two woman.think I should ask?, are you two gay?.They say that only 144,000 people will go to heaven.if that's true then why are they trying to got more people to join .If I was one ill be at the kingdom hall saying, you know suzy the mormons are giving away free chocolate you should go check them out.hey bill did you know the Moslems are giving away free backpacks think of all the free watchtowers you'll be able to carry.i cant deal with a - women stay in the home- type of religion. This bird,s got wings and iam going to use them. I am a single parent and I don't have time to deal with that nonsense. I cant sit around and wait for some man to come take care of me .Most of them cant even take care of them selves.even the ones who can seems to be looking in anther direction if you get my drift.anyway Mr and Mrs roboto regroup at the end of the block and seem to discuss their next move which to go around the corner and start knocking on doors again and hand out more free watchtowers.maybe I should start a religion where everyone who went through a living hell on earth gets to go to heaven and the people who put them through it goes to hell with an extra 144,000.-mostly lawyers and auto mechanics
