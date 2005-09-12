Monday, September 12, 2005
ramblings
it was on the news the other day -i always miss the interesting news- an old lady caught a large fishout of daffin parks pond i never knew that there were large fish in that pond.but then again i dont expect large fish to swim around with their heads out of the water saying,marco, marco.i know i have seen aome koi that someone must have released in there .if she caught one of those she gonna be eating one expensive fish sandwich.pretty but costly.my mom said that every fish praises its own pond i guess that one should have kept its mouth. you know how that is. youre outside talking to somebody when- pitooie- a gnat flies into your mouth.i dont think that hook swam into that fish's mouth i think it was aggressivly seeking a free meal.or it thought it was the great pond hunter closing in on its prey. either way its soup now.as for the koi -what the plural for koi-koiese,s -i need to find out who got so much money that they can throw away expensive fish when they tire of them.maybe they got tire of the japanese and want something german or swedish.who knows .and since i am just rambling who cares
