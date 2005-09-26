Monday, September 26, 2005
More ramblings
I have a mason jar-(why is it called a mason jar since women uses them should they call them eastern star jars) on my kitchen counter labeled plp -parking lot pennies- I put the pennies that I find in parking lots in there ,yes I pick them up.its something to do to kill time I don't scour the whole parking lot looking for pennies but if I see one or two on the way to the car I,ll pick it up I guess the person that dropped it is somewhere saying damn if I had one more penny I would be able to buy that rolls to bad you should have picked up your penny.reading bumperstickers are another waste of time.lets hear it for free speech. No matter how dumb it is its still good to know that someone's money and child goes to juvenile court or that their other car doesn't exist either.that sticker of Calvin peeing on whatever is annoying.i wonder if that's how that person deals with the things they don't like -this food is horrible most people would send it back but not me -
Posted by safiyah's rant at 10:48 AM
1 comment:
