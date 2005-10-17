Monday, October 17, 2005
we didnt start the fire
the weatherman says its going to rain today it rained and hailed earlier this week. i wonder what went through the mind of the first human to encounter hail he probaly looked up an thought the thing that goes in the mouth to stop the inside hurt and makes the below me soft is about to fall down. imagine his surprise when the ice started to hit him he probaly ran across the fields thinking the boom,boom people in the way up there is throwing rocks at him. after making it to a safe tree he thinks the 'people in the way up there' must be angry at me but why. i will leave my catch here for them and when they see me go hungry to make them happy they will stop. it does, and he goes home to his family and they say it is good that you did that because we were scare when we saw the hard cold stuff fall. we should offer things to them whenever they become angry at us because we must have done something wrong. it was like that then and its is like that now when volcano erupts in an deserted area its just nature but when an volcano erupts and people get killed its god punishing the people. the same is said for earthquakes tsunamis and drought even though these things have been occurring long before people lived in the places where these things happen. you cant blame god because you built your house in a bad neighborhood. and you cant blame the boom,boom people in the way up there.
