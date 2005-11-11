Friday, November 11, 2005
Pennies from seven -eleven
My plp jar is filling slowly but surely-plp means parking lot pennies-but I haven't been picking up to many lately I think penny harvesting is tied to the price of gas when the price of gas went up the the amount of pennies dropped went down the price of gas is always round off to the nearest dollar so if the price says 2.55.9 you pay 2.56.00. there goes my penny.at this rate if you drop apenny the penny will actually jump back into your hand and say you idiot you need me why do you treat me like this I remember when you would put a hole in me and wear around your ankle and remember how you would nail me to your doorsill for good luck and how about the times when we was young wild and phone calls was only a dime you would cut my ridge off to make phone calls from the phone booth remember phone booths then you started to ignore me and just throw me into to your cars ashtray or leave me in a dresser draw or leave me in the take a penny leave a penny tray at the store counter a tray that seems to always have the same amount of pennies every day. Now here you are needing me again to fill your desires to run wild at the local wal-mart- I saw two women fighting there the other day.i said dang they be banging at the wal.-any way now that we are back together treat me nice but if you start dropping me remember I know that there's someone looking to pick me up and take me home
Posted by safiyah's rant at 7:23 AM
