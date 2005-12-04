Sunday, December 04, 2005
For old times sake
When I wrote pennies from 7-11 I thought about the old days-ancient history to some of you -when I imaged the picture of someone wearing a penny on their ankle thie was something that you would see on older women a penny with a hole in it secured by a string to an ankle I think brass was suppose to have had magical or curative powers so brass was worn as jewelry as bracelets and such brass the poor mans gold was the blingbling of the day.i lived in a black world in the segregated south. When I say black I mean everybody that I met or dealt with was black.the teachers were Black the mailman was Black the storekeeper and the lady that owned the restaurant were Black the evil doctor with the giant needles and the stethoscope that he kept in the refrigerator was Black and even the nurses with the popsicle sticks that didn't have any popsicles on them -open wide ,fer what you done ate the popsicle now you want put the stick in my mouth.with all the things that was going on back then on one considered what type of life we kids were experiencing had playground squabbles we climbed mulberry trees and picked blackberries got to school on time worried about tests and hated the food in the lunchroom.i guess on the other side of town white kids were living a life similar to mine. Back then life in the south was like the TV shows every thing was in black and white
Posted by safiyah's rant at 8:43 AM
1 comment:
I love your blog. I keep coming back to read more, but you have not written in a long time. I would like to hear more about your memories of the old south or about your current experiences. I think a lot of people don't know how things were or want to forget. It needs to be remembered and told. I've gained a lot of insight about life from your writing. Please don't stop!
