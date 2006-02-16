Thursday, February 16, 2006
sayifah's rant
sayifah's rant did this month started out with a bang or what? every body that went quail hunting with dick cheney says what.bang of course.i dont maybe some yelled duck and instead of bending down he went hmmm duck, hey thats a bigger bird.i guess the next time they get taste for quail theyll go to krogers.the hunters say the farm raised birds dont taste as good as the wild ones and they say the same about turkeys but until they find a flock of turkeys thatll stay still long enough for me to hit them with my grocery cart ill keep buying my poultry from the supermarket.its agood thing they werent hunting wild boar(no not Jimmy Carter)i have heard that if you miss them they will attack you and running for a tree isnt the same as running for office.running around shooting a gun like he was in the army.i had to say that because my son is a marine semper fi
Posted by safiyah's rant at 11:05 AM
1 comment:
Safiyay or Sayifah,
You seem to know how to shoot! Both barrels. Enjoyed your post even though I feel sorry for VP Cheney. Your lightness doesn't diminish your message. Reload and write us some more. Best to you.
